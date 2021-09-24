Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $568,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $380.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

