Barclays Begins Coverage on Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.