Barclays Begins Coverage on Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

