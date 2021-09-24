Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.13

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

