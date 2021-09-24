Barings LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Shares of ADI opened at $177.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $177.79. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

