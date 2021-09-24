Barings LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 172,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 152,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $201.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.37. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.