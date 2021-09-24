Barings LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of LW opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

