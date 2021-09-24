Barings LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 252.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. increased their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

