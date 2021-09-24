Barings LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Shares of AXP opened at $173.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.17. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.