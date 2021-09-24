Barings LLC Raises Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.10 and a 52-week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

