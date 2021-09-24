Barings LLC Sells 989 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barings LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $244.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

