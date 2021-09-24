Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.4897942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

