Barrington Research Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6,502.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $770,000.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

