Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $698,244.46 and $11,691.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00123567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.