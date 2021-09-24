Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $354,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

