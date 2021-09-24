Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDRFY. raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

