Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $245.34

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 245.34 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.55). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 274,580 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £95.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 245.34.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.