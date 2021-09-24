Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €100.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.12 ($107.20).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.34. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a fifty-two week high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

