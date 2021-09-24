Berenberg Bank Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.73 ($104.39).

FRA:KGX opened at €82.70 ($97.29) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.35.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

