Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 704.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $294.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.38 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

