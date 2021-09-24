Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,944.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,862.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,590.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.76.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

