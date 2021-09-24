Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

