Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

