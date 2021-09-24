Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $454.60 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.24 and a 200-day moving average of $252.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,396,920. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

