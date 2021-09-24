Berman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.86 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

