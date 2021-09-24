Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 840 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

