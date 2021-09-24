Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in State Street by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

STT stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

