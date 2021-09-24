BEST Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 224% compared to the average volume of 1,991 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $740.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.57. BEST has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. Equities research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BEST by 5,791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

