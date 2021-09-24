Bevan Slattery Purchases 33,333 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Bevan Slattery acquired 33,333 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.43 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$280,997.19 ($200,712.28).

Bevan Slattery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Bevan Slattery sold 500,000 shares of Megaport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.06 ($12.19), for a total transaction of A$8,530,000.00 ($6,092,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

