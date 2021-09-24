BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 9,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,328,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $617.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

