Bezant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $664.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $664.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00123869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044142 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

