BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce $490.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $491.80 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $455.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 5,139,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,305. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

