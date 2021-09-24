Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $276.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.67 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.