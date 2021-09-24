Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $276.90 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

