Binance USD (BUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $13.47 billion and $7.00 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00124782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00159517 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,468,215,701 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

