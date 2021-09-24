BioCardia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,524 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,948% compared to the average volume of 50 call options.

BCDA opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.81. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCardia by 5.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

