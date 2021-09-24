BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.62.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $352.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.33. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
