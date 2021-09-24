BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.62.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $352.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.33. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

