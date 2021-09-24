Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $495.86 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $495.86 or 0.01201186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and approximately $5.77 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.96 or 0.00540102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00319729 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051940 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000857 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,854,394 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

