BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$11.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.99.

BB opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.03. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

