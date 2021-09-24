BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,216,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,778,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $178.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day moving average of $177.61. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

