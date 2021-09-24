BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of FOX worth $1,532,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after buying an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FOX by 20.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 737,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,777,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

