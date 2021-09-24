BlackRock Inc. Has $1.67 Billion Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.00% of Entegris worth $1,667,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Entegris by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $309,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

