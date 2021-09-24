BlackRock Inc. Has $1.84 Billion Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.91% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $1,838,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 779,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,490,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $146.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average is $170.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

