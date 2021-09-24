BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of STERIS worth $1,606,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $220.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

