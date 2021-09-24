BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,879,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $1,693,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $194.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.71 and its 200 day moving average is $175.21. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

