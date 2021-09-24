BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,271 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.22% of Kellogg worth $1,581,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 32.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.