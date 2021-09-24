BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLE. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $315,000.

Shares of BLE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,645. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

