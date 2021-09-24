Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at $16,387,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 119.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.07 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

