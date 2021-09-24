BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRU. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ci Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.37.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.36 on Friday, hitting C$9.91. 186,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,358. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.