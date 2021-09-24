BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.41 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.80 ($1.28). Approximately 1,471,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,802,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

