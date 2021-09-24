BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.91 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 460,433 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKH opened at $63.23 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

